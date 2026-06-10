Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG). In a filing disclosed on June 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Conagra Brands stock on May 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/2/2026.

on 6/2/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ciena NYSE: CIEN on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of AutoZone NYSE: AZO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Independent Bank NASDAQ: INDB on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics NASDAQ: ARQT on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Boston Scientific NYSE: BSX on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners NASDAQ: PWP on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cooper Companies NASDAQ: COO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals NASDAQ: LGND on 5/29/2026.

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Conagra Brands Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of CAG opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $12.53 and a 52-week high of $22.58. The business's fifty day moving average is $14.18 and its 200-day moving average is $16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.44 and a beta of -0.02.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Conagra Brands had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.15%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.7%. Conagra Brands's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,400.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conagra Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAG. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,541 shares of the company's stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 36,356 shares of the company's stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 40,326 shares of the company's stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 11,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 50,450 shares of the company's stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Conagra Brands news, Director John J. Mulligan bought 17,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $250,425.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 20,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $296,617.68. This represents a 542.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.34 per share, for a total transaction of $358,500.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 229,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,288,735.60. The trade was a 12.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Evercore decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Weiss Ratings lowered Conagra Brands from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $14.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CAG

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc is a leading packaged foods company based in Chicago, Illinois, with a broad portfolio of shelf-stable, frozen and refrigerated foods marketed under familiar brands. The company develops, produces and distributes a wide range of consumer food products, serving both retail grocery and foodservice channels. Conagra's product lineup includes frozen entrees, snacks, condiments, baking goods and desserts, providing convenient meal solutions for consumers across North America and select international markets.

Among its well-known brands are Birds Eye, Healthy Choice, Lean Cuisine, Marie Callender's and Banquet in the frozen foods category, as well as Hunt's sauces, Orville Redenbacher's popcorn, Slim Jim meat snacks and Reddi-wip toppings.

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