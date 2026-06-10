Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY). In a filing disclosed on June 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in HealthEquity stock on May 29th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/2/2026.

on 6/2/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ciena NYSE: CIEN on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of AutoZone NYSE: AZO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Independent Bank NASDAQ: INDB on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics NASDAQ: ARQT on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Boston Scientific NYSE: BSX on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners NASDAQ: PWP on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cooper Companies NASDAQ: COO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals NASDAQ: LGND on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Workday NASDAQ: WDAY on 5/29/2026.

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HealthEquity Stock Up 1.6%

HQY stock opened at $89.23 on Wednesday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.76 and a twelve month high of $111.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.27 and a 200 day moving average of $86.03.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 17.25%.The company had revenue of $354.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.02 million. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. HealthEquity has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.880-2.950 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on HealthEquity from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $108.00 target price on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citizens Jmp increased their target price on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $110.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HealthEquity

Institutional Trading of HealthEquity

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,746,255 shares of the company's stock valued at $828,883,000 after purchasing an additional 243,549 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,202,934 shares of the company's stock valued at $601,949,000 after purchasing an additional 613,288 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,201,232 shares of the company's stock worth $201,685,000 after buying an additional 5,671 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,952,452 shares of the company's stock worth $178,864,000 after buying an additional 235,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth $169,956,000. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

In other news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 91,141 shares in the company, valued at $8,202,690. This trade represents a 7.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 3,142 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $298,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 59,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,615,735. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 13,081 shares of company stock worth $1,193,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc NASDAQ: HQY is a leading administrator of consumer-directed health accounts and related benefit solutions in the United States. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Draper, Utah, the company specializes in health savings accounts (HSAs) and offers complementary services such as flexible spending accounts (FSAs), health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), COBRA administration and commuter benefits. Through its technology-driven platform, HealthEquity enables employers, health plans and individuals to streamline account management, improve cost transparency and encourage more informed healthcare spending.

Serving millions of members across all 50 states, HealthEquity leverages an open-architecture ecosystem that integrates with health plans, payroll providers and financial institutions.

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