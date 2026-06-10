Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO). In a filing disclosed on June 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Ducommun stock on May 18th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/2/2026.

on 6/2/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ciena NYSE: CIEN on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of AutoZone NYSE: AZO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Independent Bank NASDAQ: INDB on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics NASDAQ: ARQT on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Boston Scientific NYSE: BSX on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners NASDAQ: PWP on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cooper Companies NASDAQ: COO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals NASDAQ: LGND on 5/29/2026.

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Ducommun Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of NYSE DCO opened at $155.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -65.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Ducommun Incorporated has a 52-week low of $73.77 and a 52-week high of $156.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.48.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Ducommun had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%.The firm had revenue of $209.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $199.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business's revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Ducommun from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ducommun from $141.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ducommun from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Ducommun from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ducommun from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $162.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ducommun

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ducommun

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Ducommun by 1,993.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 302,969 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $25,034,000 after buying an additional 288,496 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Ducommun during the fourth quarter worth $26,028,000. Aberdeen Group plc purchased a new position in Ducommun during the third quarter worth $19,035,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ducommun during the third quarter worth $12,953,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Ducommun by 267.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 116,872 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $11,118,000 after buying an additional 85,056 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ducommun

In other news, VP Laureen S. Gonzalez sold 589 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.99, for a total transaction of $89,522.11. Following the sale, the vice president owned 11,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,032.28. This trade represents a 5.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 5,682 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.36, for a total value of $877,073.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 62,034 shares in the company, valued at $9,575,568.24. The trade was a 8.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 7,883 shares of company stock worth $1,200,336 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated, through its Electronics and Structures segments, provides engineered products and integrated systems for the global aerospace, defense and space markets. The Electronics segment focuses on high-reliability electronic assemblies, cable and wire harnesses, connector systems and harsh environment electronics for flight-critical applications. In the Structures segment, Ducommun manufactures complex metallic and composite components such as flight control surfaces, skin panels, heat exchangers and other aerostructures for commercial and military platforms.

Founded in 1849 in California as a hardware and stagecoach parts supplier, Ducommun expanded into aerospace manufacturing during World War II and has since grown its capabilities through targeted acquisitions and organic investments.

Further Reading

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