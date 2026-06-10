Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG). In a filing disclosed on June 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Booking stock on May 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/2/2026.

on 6/2/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ciena NYSE: CIEN on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of AutoZone NYSE: AZO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Independent Bank NASDAQ: INDB on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics NASDAQ: ARQT on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Boston Scientific NYSE: BSX on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners NASDAQ: PWP on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cooper Companies NASDAQ: COO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals NASDAQ: LGND on 5/29/2026.

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Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $2.64 on Wednesday, hitting $161.35. 1,730,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,918,176. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.14 and a twelve month high of $233.58. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $169.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. Booking had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 117.14%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Booking's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. Booking's payout ratio is currently 22.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Booking from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Booking from $244.00 to $220.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $215.00 price target (down from $240.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $227.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BKNG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booking

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,997,949 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $16,055,006,000 after purchasing an additional 23,159 shares during the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP grew its stake in Booking by 191,965.8% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 2,832,970 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $15,171,489,000 after buying an additional 2,831,495 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,435,116 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $7,685,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 966,121 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $5,173,899,000 after acquiring an additional 128,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Booking by 1,497.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 870,520 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,665,168,000 after purchasing an additional 816,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In related news, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,050 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,081,600. This trade represents a 6.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 16,726 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.36, for a total transaction of $3,100,331.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 298,174 shares in the company, valued at $55,269,532.64. This represents a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 97,076 shares of company stock valued at $16,417,121 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc is a global online travel company that operates a portfolio of consumer brands and technology platforms that facilitate the search for and booking of travel services. The company's businesses focus on accommodations, transportation and related travel services through consumer-facing websites and apps as well as partner distribution channels. Booking Holdings was originally founded as Priceline in the late 1990s and adopted the Booking Holdings name in 2018; it is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Its core offerings include online reservations for hotels, vacation rentals and other lodging; flight and car rental search and booking; and ancillary services that support travel planning and on-property experiences.

Further Reading

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