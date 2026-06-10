Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ). In a filing disclosed on June 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Constellation Brands stock on May 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/2/2026.

on 6/2/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ciena NYSE: CIEN on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of AutoZone NYSE: AZO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Independent Bank NASDAQ: INDB on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics NASDAQ: ARQT on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Boston Scientific NYSE: BSX on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners NASDAQ: PWP on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cooper Companies NASDAQ: COO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals NASDAQ: LGND on 5/29/2026.

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Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.24. The company had a trading volume of 322,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,480. Constellation Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $126.45 and a 1-year high of $178.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.39.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 26.18%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands Inc will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This is an increase from Constellation Brands's previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Constellation Brands's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Evercore set a $175.00 target price on Constellation Brands and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $142.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $175.26.

View Our Latest Research Report on STZ

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 4,407 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $631,258.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,109 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,304,773.16. The trade was a 32.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.45% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,202,611 shares of the company's stock worth $2,451,346,000 after buying an additional 573,766 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,238,575 shares of the company's stock worth $998,740,000 after acquiring an additional 553,974 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,369 shares of the company's stock worth $953,492,000 after acquiring an additional 329,337 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,442,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $888,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,018,653 shares of the company's stock valued at $830,333,000 after acquiring an additional 739,393 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc is a leading producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits, with operations spanning production, importation, marketing and distribution. The company's beverage portfolio includes a range of premium and mainstream wines and spirits alongside major imported beer brands; in the U.S. market Constellation is widely known for its role in bringing Mexican imports such as Corona and Modelo to American consumers. Constellation supplies retail, on‑premise and foodservice channels and supports its brands with national sales and marketing platforms and supply‑chain capabilities.

The company traces its roots to the Canandaigua Wine Company, founded by Marvin Sands in 1945, and evolved through organic growth and acquisition into a diversified beverage company.

Further Reading

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