Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Off Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). In a filing disclosed on June 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Flex stock on May 12th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/2/2026.

on 6/2/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ciena NYSE: CIEN on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of AutoZone NYSE: AZO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Independent Bank NASDAQ: INDB on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics NASDAQ: ARQT on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Boston Scientific NYSE: BSX on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners NASDAQ: PWP on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cooper Companies NASDAQ: COO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals NASDAQ: LGND on 5/29/2026.

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Flex Price Performance

FLEX stock traded down $6.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.21. The stock had a trading volume of 748,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,422,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.64. The company's 50 day moving average price is $110.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.15. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $42.83 and a 1-year high of $166.86.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. Flex had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.91, for a total value of $5,079,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 73,471 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,921.61. This trade represents a 30.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 83,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.87, for a total value of $11,094,645.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 605,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,455,708.14. The trade was a 12.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 345,012 shares of company stock valued at $48,508,103. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Flex

Here are the key news stories impacting Flex this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLEX. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Flex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Flex in the first quarter worth $65,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,891,000. Amundi grew its position in shares of Flex by 15.5% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,494,418 shares of the technology company's stock worth $97,825,000 after acquiring an additional 200,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Talon Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Flex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Flex from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Flex from $75.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Flex in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Flex from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Flex from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $115.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FLEX

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Flex

Flex NASDAQ: FLEX, formerly known as Flextronics, is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and original design manufacturing (ODM). The company offers end-to-end product lifecycle solutions including product design and engineering, prototyping, volume manufacturing, testing, and aftermarket services. Its offerings extend into supply chain management, component sourcing, logistics and distribution, and advanced manufacturing capabilities such as automation and digital manufacturing to support customers from concept through end-of-life.

Flex serves a broad range of industries, including automotive, healthcare, industrial, communications, and consumer electronics, working with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and technology companies to accelerate time to market and manage complex supply chains.

Further Reading

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