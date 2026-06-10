Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Off Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL). In a filing disclosed on June 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in PayPal stock on May 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/2/2026.

on 6/2/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ciena NYSE: CIEN on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of AutoZone NYSE: AZO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Independent Bank NASDAQ: INDB on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics NASDAQ: ARQT on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Boston Scientific NYSE: BSX on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners NASDAQ: PWP on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cooper Companies NASDAQ: COO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals NASDAQ: LGND on 5/29/2026.

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PayPal Stock Performance

PayPal stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.12. 3,714,856 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,754,748. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.46 and a one year high of $79.50.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 15.00%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. PayPal's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $55.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PayPal

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other PayPal news, insider Frank Keller sold 10,732 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total transaction of $536,170.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 41,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,687.32. This trade represents a 20.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $144,587.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 30,983 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,325,762.57. This trade represents a 9.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,612 shares of company stock valued at $966,623. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of PayPal

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Robinswood Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 15,233.3% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 460 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company's stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

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