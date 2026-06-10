Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). In a filing disclosed on June 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Trimble stock on May 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/2/2026.

on 6/2/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ciena NYSE: CIEN on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of AutoZone NYSE: AZO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Independent Bank NASDAQ: INDB on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics NASDAQ: ARQT on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Boston Scientific NYSE: BSX on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners NASDAQ: PWP on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cooper Companies NASDAQ: COO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals NASDAQ: LGND on 5/29/2026.

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Trimble Stock Performance

Trimble stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.60. The company's stock had a trading volume of 453,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,542. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.26 and a 12-month high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.38. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $61.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.17.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $939.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.60 million. Trimble had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Trimble has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.470-3.640 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

In related news, VP Mark David Schwartz sold 16,725 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,120,742.25. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 19,668 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,317,952.68. This represents a 45.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $502,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,897 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $796,385.18. The trade was a 38.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders own 0.59% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Trimble from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Trimble from $97.00 to $87.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Trimble from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $87.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TRMB

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trimble

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Trimble by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,199,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $485,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455,949 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at $213,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 487.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,541,598 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $100,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,030 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,741,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Trimble by 487.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 946,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $61,756,000 after buying an additional 785,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company's stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc NASDAQ: TRMB is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company's offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble's product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

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