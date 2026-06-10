Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER). In a filing disclosed on June 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Uber Technologies stock on May 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/2/2026.

on 6/2/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ciena NYSE: CIEN on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of AutoZone NYSE: AZO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Independent Bank NASDAQ: INDB on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics NASDAQ: ARQT on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Boston Scientific NYSE: BSX on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners NASDAQ: PWP on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cooper Companies NASDAQ: COO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals NASDAQ: LGND on 5/29/2026.

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Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.22. 5,428,236 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,024,086. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.46 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The company has a market capitalization of $140.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.12. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $73.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 460,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

More Uber Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $842,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas Exane cut Uber Technologies to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Uber Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.68.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UBER

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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