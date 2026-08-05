Rep. Jared Moskowitz Buys Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Representative Jared Moskowitz (Democratic-Florida) recently bought shares of The Home Depot, Inc. NYSE: HD. In a filing disclosed on July 26th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Home Depot stock on June 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "MORGAN STANLEY ACTIVE ASSETS (1)" account.

Representative Jared Moskowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials NASDAQ: AMAT on 6/18/2026.

on 6/18/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Microsoft NASDAQ: MSFT on 6/17/2026.

on 6/17/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HCA Healthcare NYSE: HCA on 6/17/2026.

on 6/17/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Monster Beverage NASDAQ: MNST on 6/17/2026.

on 6/17/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of S&P Global NYSE: SPGI on 6/17/2026.

on 6/17/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms NASDAQ: META on 6/17/2026.

on 6/17/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SpaceX NASDAQ: SPCX on 6/12/2026.

on 6/12/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cencora NYSE: COR on 5/6/2026.

on 5/6/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Gilead Sciences NASDAQ: GILD on 5/6/2026.

Get Home Depot alerts: Sign Up

Home Depot Stock Up 2.5%

HD opened at $348.63 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $333.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $289.10 and a one year high of $426.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The business's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $2.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 11,587 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $4,248,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,773,000. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $394.00 to $369.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $377.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Home Depot

About Representative Moskowitz

Jared Evan Moskowitz (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida's 23rd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Moskowitz (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida's 23rd Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Jared Evan Moskowitz was born in Coral Springs, Florida. Moskowitz graduated from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. He earned a bachelor's degree in political science and government from George Washington University in 2003 and a law degree from Nova Southeastern University in 2007. Moskowitz's career experience includes working as the director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management and general counsel with AshBritt Inc.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Home Depot, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Home Depot wasn't on the list.

While Home Depot currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here