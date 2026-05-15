Rep. John McGuire Purchases Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Representative John McGuire (Republican-Virginia) recently bought shares of Apple Inc. NASDAQ: AAPL. In a filing disclosed on May 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Apple stock on April 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "MERRILL LYNCH SEP IRA" account.

Representative John McGuire also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Microsoft NASDAQ: MSFT on 4/15/2026.

on 4/15/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA NASDAQ: NVDA on 4/15/2026.

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Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock traded up $4.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $302.28. The company's stock had a trading volume of 28,615,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,005,125. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $193.46 and a one year high of $303.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.06. The business's fifty day moving average price is $264.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.46 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.The company's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple's payout ratio is 13.06%.

Key Headlines Impacting Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Positive Sentiment: Apple reported a record March quarter with revenue of $111.18 billion and EPS of $2.01, beat expectations, raised its dividend, and authorized a new $100 billion buyback, reinforcing confidence in cash flow and shareholder returns.

Apple reported a record March quarter with revenue of $111.18 billion and EPS of $2.01, beat expectations, raised its dividend, and authorized a new $100 billion buyback, reinforcing confidence in cash flow and shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: Evercore ISI raised its price target on Apple to $365 from $330 and said the bull case could reach $500 if services continue compounding, highlighting upside from Apple’s growing recurring revenue mix. Article Title

Evercore ISI raised its price target on Apple to $365 from $330 and said the bull case could reach $500 if services continue compounding, highlighting upside from Apple’s growing recurring revenue mix. Positive Sentiment: Counterpoint-related reports continue to show iPhone sales outperforming competitors in key regions, suggesting Apple’s flagship product is still holding up well despite broader smartphone-market concerns. Article Title

Counterpoint-related reports continue to show iPhone sales outperforming competitors in key regions, suggesting Apple’s flagship product is still holding up well despite broader smartphone-market concerns. Positive Sentiment: Apple cut some iPhone 17 prices in China ahead of the 618 shopping festival, a move that could help stimulate demand in a crucial market. Article Title

Apple cut some iPhone 17 prices in China ahead of the 618 shopping festival, a move that could help stimulate demand in a crucial market. Neutral Sentiment: Reports say OpenAI is considering legal action over Apple’s ChatGPT integration, which introduces some partnership risk and uncertainty around Apple’s AI strategy. Article Title

Reports say OpenAI is considering legal action over Apple’s ChatGPT integration, which introduces some partnership risk and uncertainty around Apple’s AI strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Security researchers also found vulnerabilities in Apple’s macOS and iOS using Anthropic’s Mythos-based techniques, which may pressure Apple to keep improving its security posture. Article Title

Security researchers also found vulnerabilities in Apple’s macOS and iOS using Anthropic’s Mythos-based techniques, which may pressure Apple to keep improving its security posture. Neutral Sentiment: Apple CEO Tim Cook joined U.S. business leaders on a China trip, where Xi Jinping said China would “open wider,” keeping attention on Apple’s exposure to China for both sales and manufacturing. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AAPL. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $330.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Apple from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Tigress Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $375.00 price objective (up from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $308.74.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple

Institutional Trading of Apple

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 5,102 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its position in Apple by 0.4% in the third quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 9,898 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $369,460.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 38,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,226,770. This represents a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $421,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 13,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,675,650. The trade was a 10.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 97,759 shares of company stock valued at $24,964,305 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Representative McGuire

John McGuire (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Virginia's 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. McGuire (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Virginia's 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. John McGuire was born in Richmond, Virginia. McGuire graduated from Henrico High School. He served as a U.S. Navy Seal from 1988 to 1998. His professional experience includes founding SEAL Team Physical Training Inc.

About Apple

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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