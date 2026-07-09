Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells Off Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Representative Josh Gottheimer (Democratic-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Booking Holdings Inc. NASDAQ: BKNG. In a filing disclosed on July 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Booking stock on June 1st. The trade occurred in the Representative's "MORGAN STANLEY - SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1" account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Nintendo OTCMKTS: NTDOY on 6/17/2026.

on 6/17/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Insmed NASDAQ: INSM on 6/10/2026.

on 6/10/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Agree Realty NYSE: ADC on 6/1/2026.

on 6/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Novozymes A/S OTCMKTS: NVZMY on 6/1/2026.

on 6/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Nestle OTCMKTS: NSRGY on 6/1/2026.

on 6/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group NYSE: BABA on 6/1/2026.

on 6/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories NYSE: ABT on 5/27/2026.

on 5/27/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Lumentum NASDAQ: LITE on 5/22/2026.

on 5/22/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Intuit NASDAQ: INTU on 5/22/2026.

on 5/22/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology NASDAQ: MU on 5/21/2026.

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Booking Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of Booking stock opened at $174.29 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.14 and a 12-month high of $231.80. The stock has a market cap of $135.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.02.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.52 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 117.14% and a net margin of 22.23%.Booking's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. Booking's dividend payout ratio is presently 22.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on BKNG. Barclays set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Booking and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler set a $195.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Booking from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on Booking from $309.84 to $298.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $227.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 16,726 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.36, for a total transaction of $3,100,331.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 298,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at $55,269,532.64. This represents a 5.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 1,125 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,050 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,081,600. The trade was a 6.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,351 shares of company stock valued at $13,545,706. Insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booking

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth $26,000. Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company's stock.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey's 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey's 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025. Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc is a global online travel company that operates a portfolio of consumer brands and technology platforms that facilitate the search for and booking of travel services. The company's businesses focus on accommodations, transportation and related travel services through consumer-facing websites and apps as well as partner distribution channels. Booking Holdings was originally founded as Priceline in the late 1990s and adopted the Booking Holdings name in 2018; it is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Its core offerings include online reservations for hotels, vacation rentals and other lodging; flight and car rental search and booking; and ancillary services that support travel planning and on-property experiences.

Further Reading

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