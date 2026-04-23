Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar Purchases Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Representative Maria Elvira Salazar (Republican-Florida) recently bought shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. NASDAQ: PTON. In a filing disclosed on April 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Peloton Interactive stock on March 19th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "UBS IRA ACCOUNT" account.

Representative Maria Elvira Salazar also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of United Rentals NYSE: URI on 3/25/2026.

on 3/25/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of FedEx NYSE: FDX on 3/25/2026.

on 3/25/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Honeywell International NASDAQ: HON on 3/24/2026.

on 3/24/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of GE Aerospace NYSE: GE on 3/24/2026.

on 3/24/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Amgen NASDAQ: AMGN on 3/24/2026.

on 3/24/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Whirlpool NYSE: WHR on 3/19/2026.

on 3/19/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Boeing NYSE: BA on 3/19/2026.

on 3/19/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cisco Systems NASDAQ: CSCO on 3/19/2026.

on 3/19/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Cisco Systems NASDAQ: CSCO on 3/19/2026.

on 3/19/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of FedEx NYSE: FDX on 3/19/2026.

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Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTON opened at $5.02 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.37. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $656.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.04 million. The business's revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 110,258 shares of the company's stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 11.9% in the third quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the company's stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 0.3% in the third quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 471,946 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,248,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 10.3% in the third quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 15,680 shares of the company's stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 6.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,126 shares of the company's stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Charles Peter Kirol sold 19,806 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $99,426.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 125,112 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $628,062.24. The trade was a 13.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 42,632 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total value of $164,559.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 880,956 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,400,490.16. The trade was a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 934,584 shares of company stock valued at $3,966,138. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus lowered Peloton Interactive from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $8.25 to $5.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research lowered Peloton Interactive from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $8.60.

View Our Latest Report on Peloton Interactive

About Representative Salazar

Maria Elvira Salazar (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida's 27th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. Salazar (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida's 27th Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024. Maria Elvira Salazar was born in Miami, Florida, and lives in Coral Gables, Florida. Salazar earned an undergraduate degree from the University of Miami in 1983 and a graduate degree from Harvard University in 1995. Her career experience includes working as a television journalist, reporter, and news anchor.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates a digital fitness platform that combines connected exercise equipment with live and on-demand workout classes. The company's core products include stationary bikes (Peloton Bike and Bike+), treadmills (Peloton Tread and Tread+), and the Peloton Row. Each device integrates a touchscreen display that streams instructor-led cycling, running, strength, yoga, meditation and other fitness classes. Peloton generates recurring revenue through subscription plans, which grant users access to its growing library of workouts, performance tracking tools and community features.

Founded in 2012 by John Foley and headquartered in New York City, Peloton set out to deliver an immersive home-fitness experience by blending hardware, software and content.

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