Rep. Mike Kelly Sells Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Shares

Representative Mike Kelly (Republican-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company NYSE: BMY. In a filing disclosed on June 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Bristol Myers Squibb stock on May 7th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "VICTORIA KELLY TRUST ICA" account.

Representative Mike Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Comcast NASDAQ: CMCSA on 5/7/2026.

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Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,318,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,113,864. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $57.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.99. The firm has a market cap of $114.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52 week low of $42.52 and a 52 week high of $62.89.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristol Myers Squibb

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,727,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $10,719,376,000 after buying an additional 2,743,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,980,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $5,285,065,000 after buying an additional 1,385,206 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,638,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,837,026,000 after buying an additional 6,084,046 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,947,272,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 172.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,796,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,391,485,000 after acquiring an additional 16,332,924 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $61.31.

Read Our Latest Report on BMY

Insider Transactions at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 159,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,820,824.16. The trade was a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Representative Kelly

Mike Kelly (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania's 16th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2019. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Kelly (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania's 16th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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