Rep. Rick W. Allen Sells Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) Stock

Representative Rick W. Allen (Republican-Georgia) recently sold shares of Accenture PLC NYSE: ACN. In a filing disclosed on June 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Accenture stock on May 8th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "LIVTR" account.

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Representative Rick W. Allen also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of American Express NYSE: AXP on 5/8/2026.

on 5/8/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing NYSE: TSM on 5/8/2026.

on 5/8/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Intuit NASDAQ: INTU on 4/16/2026.

on 4/16/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG on 4/16/2026.

on 4/16/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of S&P Global NYSE: SPGI on 4/16/2026.

on 4/16/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories NYSE: ABT on 4/16/2026.

on 4/16/2026. Sold $50,001 - $100,000 in shares of Ameriprise Financial NYSE: AMP on 4/15/2026.

Accenture Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $156.21 on Thursday. Accenture PLC has a 12-month low of $155.82 and a 12-month high of $314.20. The company has a market cap of $103.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company's 50-day moving average price is $179.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.86.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Atsushi Egawa sold 4,872 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.14, for a total value of $863,026.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,746.28. This trade represents a 27.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Accenture by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $6,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 46.9% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 49.8% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 3,639 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 23.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 828 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.2% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $275.00 to $248.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $282.00 to $258.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $242.41.

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Key Stories Impacting Accenture

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About Representative Allen

Rick Allen (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia's 12th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Allen (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia's 12th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024. Allen was born in Augusta, Georgia, in 1951. He attended Auburn University in Alabama, graduating in 1973 with a B.S. in building construction. After earning his degree, Allen worked as an estimator, project administrator and assistant to the president with a construction firm in Augusta. In 1976, he founded his own construction business, R. W. Allen & Associates, Inc. The company operates in six states across the country. In 2008, Allen was presented with the Augusta Metro Chamber of Commerce’s Small Business Person of the Year award.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

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