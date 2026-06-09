Rep. Robert E. Latta Purchases Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Representative Robert E. Latta (Republican-Ohio) recently bought shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. NASDAQ: FMAO. In a filing disclosed on June 05th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock on June 4th.

Representative Robert E. Latta also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp NASDAQ: FMAO on 4/20/2026.

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Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

FMAO stock opened at $28.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.34. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $29.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.82.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $32.54 million. Analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp's payout ratio is 35.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on FMAO. Piper Sandler reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $28.50 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.50 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Read Our Latest Report on FMAO

Institutional Trading of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMAO. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $380,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 19,257 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,924 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 948.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,436 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.96% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $83,430.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 201,550 shares in the company, valued at $5,605,105.50. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric D. Faust sold 1,148 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $28,883.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,336.08. This trade represents a 17.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,148 shares of company stock valued at $683,364. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Representative Latta

Bob Latta (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Ohio's 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2007. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Latta (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Ohio's 5th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp NASDAQ: FMAO is the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California, a community-focused institution headquartered in Los Banos, California. The bank traces its roots to 1916 and has grown to serve individuals, businesses and agricultural enterprises throughout the western San Joaquin Valley. Operating with a commitment to local decision-making, the company emphasizes personalized service and close ties to the communities in which it operates.

Through its banking subsidiary, Farmers & Merchants offers a comprehensive suite of financial products and services, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, online and mobile banking platforms, and merchant services.

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