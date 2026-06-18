Rep. Sells Off Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Representative (Republican-Tennessee) recently sold shares of Tapestry, Inc. NYSE: TPR. In a filing disclosed on June 17th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Tapestry stock on June 16th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "SCHWAB ONE ACCOUNT" account.

Representative also recently made the following trade(s):

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on 6/16/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Microsoft NASDAQ: MSFT on 6/16/2026.

on 6/16/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com NASDAQ: AMZN on 6/16/2026.

on 6/16/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Apple NASDAQ: AAPL on 6/16/2026.

on 6/16/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of ExxonMobil NYSE: XOM on 6/16/2026.

on 6/16/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of GE Aerospace NYSE: GE on 6/16/2026.

on 6/16/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of GE Vernova NYSE: GEV on 6/16/2026.

on 6/16/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Intel NASDAQ: INTC on 6/16/2026.

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Tapestry Trading Down 2.3%

NYSE:TPR opened at $145.92 on Thursday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.00 and a 12-month high of $161.97. The firm has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of 46.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.65.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 229.70% and a net margin of 8.44%.Tapestry's revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.950-6.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Tapestry's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TPR. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Tapestry from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Evercore set a $175.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Argus set a $165.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $165.12.

View Our Latest Research Report on TPR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tapestry

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tapestry by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,578,111 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock valued at $1,223,795,000 after purchasing an additional 348,334 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,350,221 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock valued at $1,194,678,000 after buying an additional 4,500,850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,912,917 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock valued at $753,482,000 after buying an additional 203,764 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Tapestry by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,041,935 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock worth $711,467,000 after acquiring an additional 429,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tapestry by 21.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,307,615 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock valued at $487,708,000 after acquiring an additional 760,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 19,557 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $2,738,371.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,258,585.16. The trade was a 13.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat sold 27,776 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total value of $3,691,152.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 652,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $86,701,954.26. This trade represents a 4.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company's stock.

About Representative

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry's operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

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