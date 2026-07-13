Rep. Susie Lee Sells Off Shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

Representative Susie Lee (Democratic-Nevada) recently sold shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. NASDAQ: FLL. In a filing disclosed on July 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Full House Resorts stock on June 1st. The trade occurred in the Representative's "FIDELITY INVESTMENTS IRA" account.

Representative Susie Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Full House Resorts NASDAQ: FLL on 7/1/2026.

on 7/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Full House Resorts NASDAQ: FLL on 4/21/2026.

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Full House Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLL opened at $2.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.55. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $4.95. The firm has a market cap of $95.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $74.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.22 million. Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 473.31% and a negative net margin of 12.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Full House Resorts

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Full House Resorts by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,725,285 shares of the company's stock worth $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 17,551 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Full House Resorts by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,599,602 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 39,075 shares during the last quarter. Rangeley Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rangeley Capital LLC now owns 915,578 shares of the company's stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 19,578 shares in the last quarter. Orvieto Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 40.9% in the first quarter. Orvieto Partners L.P. now owns 714,897 shares of the company's stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 207,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1060 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $1,044,000. Institutional investors own 37.68% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Full House Resorts from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Full House Resorts in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $4.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Full House Resorts

About Representative Lee

Susie Lee (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Nevada's 3rd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2019. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. Lee (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Nevada's 3rd Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Susie Lee attended Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh and graduated with honors, earning a master’s degree in public management. After college, she worked in Massachusetts at an environmental and economic consulting firm that specialized in water resource issues. She moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, in 1993, where she then worked as a campaign policy advisor to Las Vegas Mayor Jan Laverty Jones and founded a homeless shelter for parents and children in need. In 2010, she became the president of the board of Communities In Schools of Nevada (CIS), a program that seeks to lower high school dropout rates. Lee has served on several other boards and committees in the Las Vegas area.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc NASDAQ: FLL is a gaming, lodging and entertainment company headquartered in Summerfield, Nevada. Founded in 1987, the company designs, develops and operates casino resorts and ancillary hospitality facilities in multiple U.S. markets. Its business model emphasizes regional gaming properties that combine slot machines, table games, hotel accommodations and live entertainment to serve a broad customer base.

The company's property portfolio spans five states, including Bronco Billy's Casino & Hotel and Grand Lodge Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado; Silver Slipper Casino Hotel and Harlow's Casino Resort in Mississippi; Running Aces Harness Park & Casino in Minnesota; Rising Star Casino Resort in Indiana; and Stockman's Casino in Nevada.

Further Reading

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