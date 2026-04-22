Rep. Terri A. Sewell Sells GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares

Representative Terri A. Sewell (Democratic-Alabama) recently sold shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. NASDAQ: GEHC. In a filing disclosed on April 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in GE HealthCare Technologies stock on March 25th.

Representative Terri A. Sewell also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Tapestry NYSE: TPR on 3/25/2026.

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GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $72.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.21 and a 200-day moving average of $77.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.17. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $89.77.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.04. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.150 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. GE HealthCare Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 3.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE HealthCare Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEHC. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 6.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,848 shares of the company's stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the company's stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 317.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 28,132 shares of the company's stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 21,396 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,041 shares of the company's stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $89.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GEHC

About Representative Sewell

Terri Sewell (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Alabama's 7th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2011. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. Sewell (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Alabama's 7th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Below is an abbreviated outline of Sewell's academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Representative from Alabama's 7th Congressional District 1992: Graduated from Harvard University with J.D. 1988: Graduated from Oxford University with M.A. 1986: Graduated from Princeton University with B.A. Prior to serving in Congress, Sewell was a partner in the Birmingham law office of Maynard, Cooper & Gale, P.C., where she focused on securities and public finance law.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

Further Reading

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