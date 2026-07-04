Rep. Thomas H. Kean, Jr. Acquires Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR) Stock

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. (Republican-New Jersey) recently bought shares of Amcor PLC NYSE: AMCR. In a filing disclosed on June 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Amcor stock on May 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "KEAN FAMILY PARTNERSHIP" account.

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Check Point Software Technologies NASDAQ: CHKP on 6/1/2026.

on 6/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of EQT NYSE: EQT on 6/1/2026.

on 6/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company NYSE: BDX on 5/21/2026.

on 5/21/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Analog Devices NASDAQ: ADI on 4/29/2026.

on 4/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software NASDAQ: TTWO on 4/21/2026.

on 4/21/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of nVent Electric NYSE: NVT on 4/15/2026.

on 4/15/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Texas Instruments NASDAQ: TXN on 4/14/2026.

on 4/14/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of First Citizens BancShares NASDAQ: FCNCA on 4/14/2026.

on 4/14/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Amcor NYSE: AMCR on 3/31/2026.

on 3/31/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of S&P Global NYSE: SPGI on 3/26/2026.

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Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of AMCR stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $44.98. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,720,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,344,288. Amcor PLC has a fifty-two week low of $36.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.94. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.62. The stock's 50 day moving average is $39.75 and its 200-day moving average is $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. Amcor had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business's revenue was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amcor PLC will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. Amcor's dividend payout ratio is 181.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMCR shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Amcor from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Amcor from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $41.00 target price on Amcor and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Amcor from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Amcor

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amcor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 80,503 shares of the company's stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 38,453 shares of the company's stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the first quarter worth $25,000. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Kean

Thomas Kean Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey's 7th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Kean (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey's 7th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Thomas Kean Jr. lives in Westfield, New Jersey. Kean earned a master’s degree from the Tufts University Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy. His career experience includes working with the Environmental Protection Agency during the George H.W. Bush administration and as an advisor to former U.S. Representative Bob Franks, a firefighter, and an emergency medical technician. Kean has served as the vice president of a fire department.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor NYSE: AMCR is a global packaging company specializing in the design, development and production of flexible and rigid packaging solutions for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other consumer and industrial products. The company's product portfolio encompasses flexible films, pouches, specialty cartons, rigid containers, metal closures and dispensing systems. Amcor's packaging solutions are engineered to preserve product quality, extend shelf life and meet the specific requirements of a wide range of end markets.

Founded in its current form in 2005 following a spin-off from a mining conglomerate, Amcor expanded its capabilities and geographic footprint through organic investments and strategic acquisitions.

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