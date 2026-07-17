Rep. Thomas H. Kean, Jr. Sells Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. (Republican-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Alphabet Inc. NASDAQ: GOOGL. In a filing disclosed on July 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Alphabet stock on June 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "KEAN FAMILY PARTNERSHIP" account.

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

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Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $354.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $369.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $180.48 and a one year high of $408.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $2.47. The business had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is 6.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total transaction of $3,142,911.42. Following the transaction, the insider owned 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $26,298,044.10. This represents a 10.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.28, for a total transaction of $39,343.36. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,833 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,656.24. This represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 159,415 shares of company stock valued at $7,672,279. 11.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Arete Research lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on Alphabet from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Alphabet from $355.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $425.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $413.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Key Stories Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC now owns 20,509 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $7,329,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 18,694 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $6,681,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Lee Kelleher & Klein Wealth Management bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Buska Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.7% in the second quarter. Buska Wealth Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Kean

Thomas Kean Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey's 7th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Kean (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey's 7th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Thomas Kean Jr. lives in Westfield, New Jersey. Kean earned a master’s degree from the Tufts University Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy. His career experience includes working with the Environmental Protection Agency during the George H.W. Bush administration and as an advisor to former U.S. Representative Bob Franks, a firefighter, and an emergency medical technician. Kean has served as the vice president of a fire department.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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