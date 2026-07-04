Rep. Thomas H. Kean, Jr. Sells Off Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. (Republican-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company NYSE: BDX. In a filing disclosed on June 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Becton, Dickinson and Company stock on May 21st. The trade occurred in the Representative's "KEAN FAMILY PARTNERSHIP" account.

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Check Point Software Technologies NASDAQ: CHKP on 6/1/2026.

on 6/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of EQT NYSE: EQT on 6/1/2026.

on 6/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Amcor NYSE: AMCR on 5/14/2026.

on 5/14/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Analog Devices NASDAQ: ADI on 4/29/2026.

on 4/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software NASDAQ: TTWO on 4/21/2026.

on 4/21/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of nVent Electric NYSE: NVT on 4/15/2026.

on 4/15/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Texas Instruments NASDAQ: TXN on 4/14/2026.

on 4/14/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of First Citizens BancShares NASDAQ: FCNCA on 4/14/2026.

on 4/14/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Amcor NYSE: AMCR on 3/31/2026.

on 3/31/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of S&P Global NYSE: SPGI on 3/26/2026.

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Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,036,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812,766. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $127.59 and a twelve month high of $187.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 5.33%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Becton, Dickinson and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BDX. Evercore raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Argus reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $177.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $189.00 to $163.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $181.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BDX

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 2,764 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $404,511.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 110,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,122,355.05. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.66, for a total value of $160,226.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,633.52. The trade was a 7.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,188 shares of company stock valued at $765,120. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Becton, Dickinson and Company

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Kean

Thomas Kean Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey's 7th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Kean (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey's 7th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Thomas Kean Jr. lives in Westfield, New Jersey. Kean earned a master’s degree from the Tufts University Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy. His career experience includes working with the Environmental Protection Agency during the George H.W. Bush administration and as an advisor to former U.S. Representative Bob Franks, a firefighter, and an emergency medical technician. Kean has served as the vice president of a fire department.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

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