Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Insider Christopher Sarchi Sells 6,500 Shares

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL - Get Free Report) insider Christopher Sarchi sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $52,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 151,588 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,214,219.88. The trade was a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Replimune Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REPL traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.54. 3,213,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,961. The company has a market cap of $705.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.74. Replimune Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.85.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $10.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on REPL

Institutional Trading of Replimune Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,116 shares of the company's stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,016 shares of the company's stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Replimune Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 23,665 shares of the company's stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Replimune Group by 37.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,889 shares of the company's stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 42,966 shares of the company's stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on developing next‐generation oncolytic immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company's proprietary “RP” platform leverages genetically engineered herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1) vectors armed with immunomodulatory payloads to selectively infect, replicate within and destroy cancer cells, while also stimulating systemic antitumor immune responses.

Replimune's lead candidate, RP1, incorporates GM-CSF and a fusogenic protein to enhance both direct oncolysis and immune activation.

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