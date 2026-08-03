Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Shares Down 6.3% - What's Next?

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.13 and last traded at $10.4890. Approximately 967,727 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 4,886,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REPL has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Replimune Group from an "underperform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $9.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on Replimune Group

Replimune Group Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average of $7.38. The company has a market capitalization of $961.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Christopher Sarchi sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $110,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 180,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,088.88. This represents a 6.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Replimune Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Replimune Group by 248.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Essential Partners LLC increased its position in Replimune Group by 562,400.0% during the first quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 37.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,889 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Replimune Group in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on developing next‐generation oncolytic immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company's proprietary “RP” platform leverages genetically engineered herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1) vectors armed with immunomodulatory payloads to selectively infect, replicate within and destroy cancer cells, while also stimulating systemic antitumor immune responses.

Replimune's lead candidate, RP1, incorporates GM-CSF and a fusogenic protein to enhance both direct oncolysis and immune activation.

Further Reading

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