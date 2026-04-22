Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cameco FY2026 Earnings

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO - Free Report) NYSE: CCJ - Equities researchers at Scotiabank increased their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Cameco in a research note issued on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank analyst O. Wowkodaw now anticipates that the company will earn $1.21 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.20. Scotiabank has a "Outperform" rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock.

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Cameco (TSE:CCO - Get Free Report) NYSE: CCJ last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Cameco from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$165.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Cameco from C$201.00 to C$183.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$115.00 to C$202.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$139.00 to C$201.00 in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$174.85.

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Cameco Price Performance

TSE CCO opened at C$159.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.82, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm's 50 day moving average price is C$156.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$143.26. Cameco has a 52-week low of C$55.24 and a 52-week high of C$182.72. The company has a market cap of C$69.44 billion, a PE ratio of 118.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.76.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco is one of the world's largest uranium producers. When operating at normal production, the flagship McArthur River mine in Saskatchewan accounts for roughly 50% of output in normal market conditions. Amid years of uranium price weakness, the company has reduced production, instead purchasing from the spot market to meet contracted deliveries. In the long term, Cameco has the ability increase annual uranium production by restarting shut mines and investing in new ones. In addition to its large uranium mining business, Cameco operates uranium conversion and fabrication facilities.

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