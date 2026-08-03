Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Shimmick Q2 Earnings

Shimmick Corporation (NASDAQ:SHIM - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Craig Hallum issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shimmick in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 30th. Craig Hallum analyst A. Spychalla anticipates that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Shimmick's current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Shimmick to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Shimmick in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $5.50.

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Shimmick Stock Performance

SHIM opened at $3.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $138.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.79. Shimmick has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $6.76. The business's fifty day moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.97.

Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $88.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $116.80 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shimmick

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shimmick by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 149,812 shares of the company's stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 47,180 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shimmick during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Shimmick by 896.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 246,816 shares of the company's stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 222,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.94% of the company's stock.

Shimmick Company Profile

Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, including dams, levees, flood control systems, pump stations, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridges, and military infrastructure projects. It serves federal, state, and local governments. The company was formerly known as SCCI National Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Shimmick Corporation in September 2023.

Further Reading

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