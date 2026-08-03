Research Analysts Offer Predictions for AFG Q3 Earnings

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Financial Group in a report released on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.74. The consensus estimate for American Financial Group's current full-year earnings is $11.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Financial Group's Q4 2026 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $2.77 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $11.67 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on American Financial Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Financial Group from $158.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $150.75.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on American Financial Group

American Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $141.72 on Monday. American Financial Group has a 1-year low of $122.11 and a 1-year high of $150.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business's 50 day moving average is $137.47 and its 200-day moving average is $132.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.62.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. American Financial Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David Lawrence Thompson, Jr. sold 11,370 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total transaction of $1,535,518.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 584,098 shares in the company, valued at $78,882,434.90. This represents a 1.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 2,247 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $312,333.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,825,765. This trade represents a 14.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Financial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 11.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,421 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $9,905,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $2,330,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 145.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,278 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 62.4% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company's stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc NYSE: AFG is a diversified holding company primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. Through its flagship subsidiary, Great American Insurance Company, the firm underwrites a broad range of specialty insurance products for commercial and industrial clients, including inland marine, excess and surplus lines, executive liability, and environmental liability coverage. In addition, American Financial Group offers supplemental accident and health insurance and assumes reinsurance risks from other insurers, helping to diversify its underwriting portfolio.

The company traces its roots to 1946, when it was founded by Carl Lindner, Sr.

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