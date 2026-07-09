Research Analysts Offer Predictions for CVGI FY2026 Earnings

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI - Free Report) - Sidoti increased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 7th. Sidoti analyst J. Franzreb now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.16). The consensus estimate for Commercial Vehicle Group's current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group's Q4 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

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Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Noble Financial reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $6.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVGI

Commercial Vehicle Group Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGI opened at $4.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company's 50-day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.29. The company has a market cap of $177.49 million, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.43. Commercial Vehicle Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $5.88.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $171.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.97 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,491 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,904,000 after acquiring an additional 109,528 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,664 shares of the company's stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 77,600 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 637,040 shares of the company's stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 41,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 595,818 shares of the company's stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 14,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,262,000. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc NASDAQ: CVGI is a global designer, engineer and manufacturer of seating systems and interior components for commercial vehicles. The company serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the on‐highway, off‐highway and specialty vehicle markets, supplying complete seating assemblies, suspension mechanisms and interior trim products. CVGI's offerings are aimed at enhancing driver comfort, safety and overall vehicle usability across a diverse range of applications, from heavy‐duty trucks and transit buses to agricultural and construction equipment.

The company's product portfolio is organized around three core segments: Seating, Controls and Interiors.

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