Research Analysts Offer Predictions for SQM FY2027 Earnings

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Scotiabank dropped their FY2027 EPS estimates for Sociedad Quimica y Minera in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 27th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $7.79 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.80. Scotiabank currently has a "Sector Outperform" rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sociedad Quimica y Minera's current full-year earnings is $7.45 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Sociedad Quimica y Minera from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $73.58.

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Sociedad Quimica y Minera Trading Up 1.5%

Sociedad Quimica y Minera stock opened at $68.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.97. Sociedad Quimica y Minera has a 52-week low of $35.67 and a 52-week high of $98.00.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE:SQM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Sociedad Quimica y Minera had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 11.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 441 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 839 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.41% of the company's stock.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA NYSE: SQM is a leading global producer of specialty chemicals and minerals headquartered in Santiago, Chile. The company focuses on the extraction and processing of key inputs for the agricultural, industrial and high‐tech sectors. Its core business activities include the mining of lithium, potassium and iodine, as well as the manufacture of value‐added products derived from these raw materials.

SQM's product portfolio spans lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide used in electric vehicle batteries and energy storage systems; potassium chloride and potassium nitrate fertilizers designed for precision agriculture; and iodine and its derivatives for pharmaceutical, food and electronics applications.

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