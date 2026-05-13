Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Teleflex Q2 Earnings

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teleflex in a research note issued on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC analyst M. Matson forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter. Needham & Company LLC currently has a "Buy" rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Teleflex's current full-year earnings is $6.80 per share. Needham & Company LLC also issued estimates for Teleflex's Q3 2026 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.40 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $11.33 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TFX. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Teleflex from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday. Mizuho set a $140.00 price objective on Teleflex in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $143.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded Teleflex from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Teleflex from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $144.00.

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Teleflex Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of TFX stock opened at $129.00 on Wednesday. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $100.18 and a 1-year high of $139.67. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.70.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Teleflex had a positive return on equity of 13.29% and a negative net margin of 35.88%.The company had revenue of $548.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Teleflex's revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Teleflex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Teleflex

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,246,112 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 84,754 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 478.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,131 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $287,603,000 after buying an additional 1,956,811 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,478,776 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $180,470,000 after buying an additional 22,111 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,665 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $152,630,000 after buying an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Teleflex by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,220,637 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $149,357,000 after acquiring an additional 14,673 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Teleflex's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.96%.

Trending Headlines about Teleflex

Here are the key news stories impacting Teleflex this week:

Positive Sentiment: Needham & Company reiterated a Buy rating and set a $147 price target, while also forecasting strong future earnings growth, including FY2028 EPS of $12.18 and Q1 2028 EPS of $2.90 . Teleflex analyst estimate report

Needham & Company reiterated a rating and set a price target, while also forecasting strong future earnings growth, including and . Positive Sentiment: Citizens JMP published bullish multi-year estimates for Teleflex, projecting FY2027 EPS of $10.50 and quarterly EPS progression through 2027, suggesting confidence in the company’s earnings trajectory. Teleflex analyst estimate report

Citizens JMP published bullish multi-year estimates for Teleflex, projecting and quarterly EPS progression through 2027, suggesting confidence in the company’s earnings trajectory. Neutral Sentiment: Truist Financial reaffirmed its Hold rating but raised its price target to $143 from $135, signaling a somewhat improved valuation view without a full bullish upgrade. Teleflex hold rating reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed its rating but raised its price target to from $135, signaling a somewhat improved valuation view without a full bullish upgrade. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst consensus for Teleflex’s current fiscal year remains around $6.75-$6.80 EPS, which provides a stable backdrop but does not by itself signal a new catalyst. Teleflex analyst estimate report

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated is a diversified global provider of medical technologies, specializing in critical care and surgery. Headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, the company designs, manufactures and distributes devices and solutions used by healthcare professionals in hospital, ambulatory and alternate site settings. Teleflex focuses on delivering products that support complex interventional procedures and improve patient outcomes.

The company's offerings span several key segments, including Interventional Urology, Respiratory & Anesthesia, Surgical, Cardiac Care, Vascular and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) solutions.

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