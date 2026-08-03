Research Analysts Set Expectations for Alkermes Q3 Earnings

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS - Free Report) - Analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alkermes in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 29th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now expects that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. HC Wainwright currently has a "Neutral" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alkermes' current full-year earnings is ($0.56) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alkermes' Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2029 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ALKS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Alkermes from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alkermes from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $54.56.

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Alkermes Stock Performance

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $48.99 on Monday. Alkermes has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $55.67. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $48.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.92 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alkermes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alkermes by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the company's stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Alkermes by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the company's stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Alkermes by 33.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,445 shares of the company's stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Alkermes by 4.5% during the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,762 shares of the company's stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 0.9% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 43,002 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alkermes

In related news, Director Christopher I. Wright sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $90,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,168. This represents a 7.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 2,034 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $109,897.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 227,490 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,291,284.70. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,068 shares of company stock worth $1,126,281. 4.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative medicines to address unmet needs in the central nervous system (CNS). The company applies its proprietary drug delivery technologies and therapeutic expertise to advance treatments for addiction, schizophrenia, bipolar I disorder and depression. Alkermes' portfolio includes both commercial products and a pipeline of investigational therapies designed to improve patient outcomes and support long-term disease management.

Alkermes' commercial franchise features several approved products.

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