Research Analysts Set Expectations for FIGS Q3 Earnings

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of FIGS in a research report issued on Monday, June 22nd. KeyCorp analyst A. Owens now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. KeyCorp has a "Overweight" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for FIGS's current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FIGS's Q4 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of FIGS in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FIGS from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of FIGS from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research cut shares of FIGS from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of FIGS to $17.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FIGS currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $15.93.

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FIGS Stock Down 8.1%

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.79. FIGS has a fifty-two week low of $5.58 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.30 and a beta of 1.04.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $159.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.15 million. FIGS had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 6.10%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in FIGS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in FIGS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Quarry LP grew its position in FIGS by 1,876.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,846 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, May Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in FIGS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at FIGS

In related news, CFO Sarah Oughtred sold 23,597 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $338,145.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,129,791 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,189,905.03. This trade represents a 2.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 62,335 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $900,117.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,794,964 shares in the company, valued at $25,919,280.16. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 129,189 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,331 over the last three months. Company insiders own 27.06% of the company's stock.

FIGS News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting FIGS this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for FIGS to $0.27 from $0.25 and kept an Overweight rating, signaling confidence in the company’s earnings trajectory. KeyCorp estimate update

KeyCorp raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for FIGS to $0.27 from $0.25 and kept an Overweight rating, signaling confidence in the company’s earnings trajectory. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp also lifted FY2027 EPS expectations to $0.35 from $0.32 and increased its Q4 2026 estimate to $0.11, indicating a stronger longer-term earnings outlook. KeyCorp estimate update

KeyCorp also lifted FY2027 EPS expectations to $0.35 from $0.32 and increased its Q4 2026 estimate to $0.11, indicating a stronger longer-term earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: KeyCorp lowered its Q3 2026 EPS estimate to $0.05 from $0.07, suggesting some near-term caution even as the longer-term outlook improved. KeyCorp estimate update

KeyCorp lowered its Q3 2026 EPS estimate to $0.05 from $0.07, suggesting some near-term caution even as the longer-term outlook improved. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks commentary said FIGS’ stronger revenue outlook and customer growth support the bull case, but the stock’s big rally and richer valuation make it harder to call the shares a clear buy. Zacks article

Zacks commentary said FIGS’ stronger revenue outlook and customer growth support the bull case, but the stock’s big rally and richer valuation make it harder to call the shares a clear buy. Neutral Sentiment: Other recent analysis pointed to FIGS’ scrubwear demand, global expansion and rising active customers, but also flagged tariff, freight and marketing spending pressures. Zacks article

Other recent analysis pointed to FIGS’ scrubwear demand, global expansion and rising active customers, but also flagged tariff, freight and marketing spending pressures. Negative Sentiment: One Zacks piece emphasized that FIGS’ valuation has become richer after a strong run, which could weigh on investor enthusiasm if growth does not keep pace. Zacks article

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer designer and retailer of medical apparel and accessories. The company offers a range of products tailored to the needs of healthcare professionals, including scrub sets, lab coats, tops, bottoms, outerwear, footwear, and performance fabrics designed for comfort, durability, and antimicrobial protection. Through its e-commerce platform and a growing network of retail stores, FIGS provides customizable uniforms and accessories with a focus on innovative materials and functional design features such as four-way stretch fabrics, moisture-wicking technology, and multiple secure pockets.

Founded in 2013 by Heather Hasson and Trina Spear, FIGS set out to disrupt the traditional medical uniform market by emphasizing both form and function.

See Also

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