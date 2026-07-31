Research Analysts Set Expectations for South Bow Q2 Earnings

South Bow Corporation (NYSE:SOBO - Free Report) - Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of South Bow in a report released on Wednesday, July 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for South Bow's current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for South Bow's Q2 2027 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of South Bow in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b+)" rating on shares of South Bow in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating on shares of South Bow in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of South Bow from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of South Bow in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $32.00.

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South Bow Price Performance

NYSE SOBO opened at $37.41 on Friday. South Bow has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $38.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.78 and a 200 day moving average of $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.16.

South Bow (NYSE:SOBO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). South Bow had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On South Bow

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOBO. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of South Bow by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its position in South Bow by 277.4% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in South Bow by 780.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,206 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in South Bow by 1,993.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,340 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in South Bow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

South Bow Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. South Bow's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.52%.

South Bow Company Profile

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

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