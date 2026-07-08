Research Analysts Set Expectations for WTW Q1 Earnings

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW - Free Report) - Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.66 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.65. The consensus estimate for Willis Towers Watson Public's current full-year earnings is $19.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public's Q2 2028 earnings at $4.49 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $23.60 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $379.00 to $351.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $363.00 to $354.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $400.00 to $374.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $348.73.

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Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of WTW opened at $293.90 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $261.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.43. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1-year low of $240.61 and a 1-year high of $352.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.07. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 16.84%.The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public's dividend payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

In related news, insider Lucy Clarke bought 1,896 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $263.37 per share, with a total value of $499,349.52. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 22,717 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,982,976.29. This represents a 9.11% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Willis Towers Watson Public

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTW. Evanson Financial LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth about $307,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,299 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 134.3% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,166 shares of the company's stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company's stock.

More Willis Towers Watson Public News

Here are the key news stories impacting Willis Towers Watson Public this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research nudged higher several earnings estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public, including FY2026 to $19.51 per share and FY2027 to $21.71, signaling continued confidence in the company’s profit outlook. WTW earnings estimate updates

Zacks Research nudged higher several earnings estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public, including FY2026 to $19.51 per share and FY2027 to $21.71, signaling continued confidence in the company’s profit outlook. Positive Sentiment: The firm also raised quarterly EPS forecasts for Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027 and Q3 2027, reinforcing the view that earnings should remain stable to improving over the next several quarters.

The firm also raised quarterly EPS forecasts for Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027 and Q3 2027, reinforcing the view that earnings should remain stable to improving over the next several quarters. Neutral Sentiment: Barclays lowered its price target on WTW from $322 to $303 but kept an equal weight rating, which suggests a more cautious stance rather than a bearish call. Barclays price target update

Barclays lowered its price target on WTW from $322 to $303 but kept an rating, which suggests a more cautious stance rather than a bearish call. Neutral Sentiment: A MarketWatch note said WTW underperformed some peers on Tuesday despite gains, indicating the stock may have lagged the broader group even while moving higher.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public NASDAQ: WTW is a global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps organizations manage risk, optimize benefits and cultivate talent. The firm combines insurance brokerage and risk management capabilities with human capital and benefits consulting, actuarial and analytics services, and technology-enabled solutions. Willis Towers Watson serves a broad client base that includes multinational and mid-sized corporations, public sector organizations, insurers and investment managers.

The company's core activities encompass commercial and reinsurance brokerage, risk transfer and risk-financing advice, and claims advocacy, alongside employee benefits and retirement consulting.

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