Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Piper Sandler Analyst Says

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Piper Sandler's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.91% from the company's current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RVLV. Barclays cut their target price on Revolve Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Revolve Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $28.00 price objective on Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Revolve Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $29.58.

Get Revolve Group alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RVLV

Revolve Group Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of RVLV opened at $26.34 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average is $23.80. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $17.35 and a 12 month high of $31.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.60.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $347.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.91 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.17%. Revolve Group's quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Revolve Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 94.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,242 shares of the company's stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 11,793 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,773 shares of the company's stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in Revolve Group during the first quarter worth $232,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Revolve Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 109,066 shares of the company's stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 10,146 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Revolve Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,501 shares of the company's stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company's stock.

Revolve Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Revolve Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Revolve reported second-quarter earnings of $0.26 per share , above the consensus estimate of $0.21 and up from $0.14 a year earlier. Revenue reached $347.41 million , topping the $341.91 million estimate and increasing 12.5% year over year. Revolve Group Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Revolve reported second-quarter earnings of , above the consensus estimate of $0.21 and up from $0.14 a year earlier. Revenue reached , topping the $341.91 million estimate and increasing 12.5% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Management said net sales grew at a double-digit rate across the REVOLVE and FWRD brands, as well as domestic and international markets, for the third consecutive quarter. Accelerating active-customer growth suggests stronger engagement among Millennial and Generation Z shoppers. Revolve Group Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Management said net sales grew at a double-digit rate across the REVOLVE and FWRD brands, as well as domestic and international markets, for the third consecutive quarter. Accelerating active-customer growth suggests stronger engagement among Millennial and Generation Z shoppers. Positive Sentiment: The earnings beat was broad enough to support investor confidence in the company’s growth and profitability. Revolve posted a 5.05% net margin and 12.17% return on equity for the quarter. Revolve Group Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

The earnings beat was broad enough to support investor confidence in the company’s growth and profitability. Revolve posted a 5.05% net margin and 12.17% return on equity for the quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Options activity was unusually high, with traders purchasing 1,984 call contracts—321% above average daily volume. This may indicate bullish positioning, but options activity alone does not establish a fundamental change in the company’s outlook.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as a leading online fashion retailer primarily serving millennial and Gen Z consumers through its flagship e-commerce platform. The company offers a curated assortment of apparel, accessories and beauty products from more than 500 established and emerging brands, alongside private label labels covering contemporary and premium segments. With a focus on trend-driven merchandise and seamless user experience, the website features shoppable editorial content and digital styling advice aimed at strengthening customer engagement and brand loyalty.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Cerritos, California, Revolve has expanded its footprint beyond North America by launching localized sites and logistics centers in Europe and the Middle East.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Revolve Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Revolve Group wasn't on the list.

While Revolve Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here