Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20, Zacks reports. Revvity had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 8.26%.During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Revvity updated its FY 2026 guidance to 5.300-5.400 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Revvity's conference call:

Revvity reported Q2 revenue of $711 million, 3% pro forma organic growth, and adjusted EPS of $1.41, exceeding expectations. Performance benefited from stronger operations, favorable tax timing, and $16 million in tariff refunds.

Revvity reported Q2 revenue of $711 million, 3% pro forma organic growth, and adjusted EPS of $1.41, exceeding expectations. Performance benefited from stronger operations, favorable tax timing, and $16 million in tariff refunds. The company raised its 2026 outlook to 4%–5% organic growth, approximately 28.7% adjusted operating margin, and adjusted EPS of $5.30–$5.40. Management said the guidance assumes continued improvement in pharma and biotech spending but no further acceleration beyond current trends.

The company raised its 2026 outlook to 4%–5% organic growth, approximately 28.7% adjusted operating margin, and adjusted EPS of $5.30–$5.40. Management said the guidance assumes continued improvement in pharma and biotech spending but no further acceleration beyond current trends. Diagnostics remained a major strength, growing 11% organically, with reproductive health up in the mid-teens and Immunodiagnostics outside China accelerating to high-single-digit growth. Newborn screening and the Genomics England sequencing contract continued to support results.

Diagnostics remained a major strength, growing 11% organically, with reproductive health up in the mid-teens and Immunodiagnostics outside China accelerating to high-single-digit growth. Newborn screening and the Genomics England sequencing contract continued to support results. AI-related demand is driving increased orders for high-content screening instruments, particularly the Opera Phenix OptIQ, with double-digit growth and backlog exceeding near-term production capacity. Management expects subsequent reagent pull-through as customers expand their lab-in-the-loop workflows.

AI-related demand is driving increased orders for high-content screening instruments, particularly the Opera Phenix OptIQ, with double-digit growth and backlog exceeding near-term production capacity. Management expects subsequent reagent pull-through as customers expand their lab-in-the-loop workflows. Signals software revenue declined approximately 20% year over year because of contract timing and difficult comparisons, although annualized portfolio value and ARR continued to grow strongly. Management expects a return to double-digit organic growth in the second half, making the recovery dependent on renewals and adoption of new AI-enabled offerings.

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Revvity Price Performance

NYSE:RVTY opened at $115.21 on Tuesday. Revvity has a 52-week low of $81.22 and a 52-week high of $118.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.88 and a 200 day moving average of $99.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Revvity's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RVTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Revvity from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Revvity from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Revvity in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Revvity in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Revvity from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $108.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RVTY

Institutional Trading of Revvity

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revvity by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the company's stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in Revvity in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Revvity in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Revvity in the third quarter valued at $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company's stock.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc is a global provider of technology-enabled solutions for the life sciences, diagnostics and applied markets. The company develops and supplies a range of products and services, including reagents and consumables, laboratory instruments, workflow automation, software analytics and technical support. Its portfolio supports applications in drug discovery, genomics, cell biology research, environmental and food safety testing, industrial quality control and clinical diagnostics.

Tracing its heritage to Perkin-Elmer, founded in 1937, Revvity began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RVTY in January 2024 following a corporate rebranding.

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