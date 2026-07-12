Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.6154.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on REXR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

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Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Up 0.2%

Rexford Industrial Realty stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.09. 1,819,166 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,599,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $34.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.33. Rexford Industrial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $32.14 and a fifty-two week high of $44.38.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 23.25%.The business had revenue of $242.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $243.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Rexford Industrial Realty's revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.370-2.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 187.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 33,299 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $1,181,115.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 33,299 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,181,115.53. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Rexford Industrial Realty

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,336,003 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,097,172,000 after purchasing an additional 667,594 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,906,613 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $428,509,000 after buying an additional 556,810 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,518,739 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $446,006,000 after buying an additional 1,881,905 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 9,191,038 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $326,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,581,987 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $117,239,000 after acquiring an additional 85,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company's stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc NYSE: REXR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in Southern California. The company's portfolio is concentrated in infill locations across key supply-chain markets, where it targets modern distribution centers, logistics facilities and light manufacturing spaces. Rexford's strategy emphasizes buildings that offer proximity to major transportation routes and labor pools, catering to tenants in e-commerce, third-party logistics and manufacturing industries.

Since its founding in 2013, Rexford Industrial Realty has executed a disciplined growth plan driven by property acquisitions, selective development projects and strategic value-add initiatives.

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