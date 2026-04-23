Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.370-2.42 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on REXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $41.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on REXR

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of REXR stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,804,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,853. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $35.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.87. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52-week low of $32.14 and a 52-week high of $44.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $242.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $243.79 million. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.370-2.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Rexford Industrial Realty's dividend payout ratio is presently 204.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David P. Stockert acquired 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.39 per share, for a total transaction of $186,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,829 shares of the company's stock, valued at $255,336.31. The trade was a 273.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 23,132 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $816,328.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 560,406 shares in the company, valued at $19,776,727.74. The trade was a 3.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have bought a total of 12,960 shares of company stock worth $486,804 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rexford Industrial Realty

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of REXR. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 724.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company's stock.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc NYSE: REXR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in Southern California. The company's portfolio is concentrated in infill locations across key supply-chain markets, where it targets modern distribution centers, logistics facilities and light manufacturing spaces. Rexford's strategy emphasizes buildings that offer proximity to major transportation routes and labor pools, catering to tenants in e-commerce, third-party logistics and manufacturing industries.

Since its founding in 2013, Rexford Industrial Realty has executed a disciplined growth plan driven by property acquisitions, selective development projects and strategic value-add initiatives.

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