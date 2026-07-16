Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Trading Up 7.4% - Here's Why

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR - Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.77 and last traded at $37.6760. Approximately 1,325,853 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 2,511,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.09.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

REXR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Evercore raised Rexford Industrial Realty from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $40.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $34.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.21.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 23.25%.The company had revenue of $242.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty's revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.370-2.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Rexford Industrial Realty's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 187.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 33,299 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $1,181,115.53. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 33,299 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,181,115.53. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rexford Industrial Realty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,550 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $9,849,000 after acquiring an additional 8,506 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 309.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 118,245 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,628,000 after buying an additional 89,390 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 41.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,811,775 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $70,931,000 after acquiring an additional 526,877 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,956 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company's stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc NYSE: REXR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in Southern California. The company's portfolio is concentrated in infill locations across key supply-chain markets, where it targets modern distribution centers, logistics facilities and light manufacturing spaces. Rexford's strategy emphasizes buildings that offer proximity to major transportation routes and labor pools, catering to tenants in e-commerce, third-party logistics and manufacturing industries.

Since its founding in 2013, Rexford Industrial Realty has executed a disciplined growth plan driven by property acquisitions, selective development projects and strategic value-add initiatives.

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