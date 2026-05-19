Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.60.

REYN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Reynolds Consumer Products

Insider Transactions at Reynolds Consumer Products

In other news, Director Rolf Stangl bought 4,705 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.06 per share, for a total transaction of $99,087.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 39,537 shares in the company, valued at $832,649.22. The trade was a 13.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Reynolds Consumer Products

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,197,729 shares of the company's stock worth $151,658,000 after acquiring an additional 284,643 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 14.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,068,602 shares of the company's stock worth $107,350,000 after acquiring an additional 643,573 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 163.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,951,190 shares of the company's stock worth $121,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,015 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 8.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,329,337 shares of the company's stock worth $49,335,000 after acquiring an additional 182,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 182.2% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558,361 shares of the company's stock worth $38,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.81% of the company's stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of REYN opened at $21.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.04. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1-year low of $20.44 and a 1-year high of $26.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.57.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $822.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company's revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Reynolds Consumer Products has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.570-1.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.390-0.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Reynolds Consumer Products's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.60%.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products, Inc NASDAQ: REYN is a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of household consumer products. The company specializes in food storage and cooking solutions, including aluminum foil, plastic wrap, food storage containers and disposable tableware. Its core portfolio features well-known brands such as Reynolds Wrap aluminum foil, Hefty storage containers and trash bags, and Fastfold paper plates.

The company operates through a network of manufacturing and distribution facilities across North America, Latin America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region.

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