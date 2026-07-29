Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.570-1.630 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.8 billion-$3.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.7 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.370-0.390 EPS.

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Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Performance

Shares of REYN opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $24.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.14. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12-month low of $20.44 and a 12-month high of $27.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $944.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $935.46 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 16.05%. Reynolds Consumer Products has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.370-0.390 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.570-1.630 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Reynolds Consumer Products's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REYN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $24.00 price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $25.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Reynolds Consumer Products

Institutional Trading of Reynolds Consumer Products

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 163.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,951,190 shares of the company's stock worth $121,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,015 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 858.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,204,840 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,116 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 3,783.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 749,982 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,352,000 after purchasing an additional 730,670 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,425,029 shares of the company's stock worth $101,426,000 after purchasing an additional 649,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter worth about $12,806,000. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products, Inc NASDAQ: REYN is a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of household consumer products. The company specializes in food storage and cooking solutions, including aluminum foil, plastic wrap, food storage containers and disposable tableware. Its core portfolio features well-known brands such as Reynolds Wrap aluminum foil, Hefty storage containers and trash bags, and Fastfold paper plates.

The company operates through a network of manufacturing and distribution facilities across North America, Latin America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region.

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