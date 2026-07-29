Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Updates Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN - Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.370-0.390 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $931.0 million-$931.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $915.9 million. Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.570-1.630 EPS.

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Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Performance

Shares of REYN stock opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12 month low of $20.44 and a 12 month high of $27.32. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $24.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $944.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.46 million. Reynolds Consumer Products has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.370-0.390 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.570-1.630 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Reynolds Consumer Products's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REYN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $24.00 price target on Reynolds Consumer Products and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $25.40.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reynolds Consumer Products

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,163 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 764.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,666 shares of the company's stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,466 shares of the company's stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products, Inc NASDAQ: REYN is a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of household consumer products. The company specializes in food storage and cooking solutions, including aluminum foil, plastic wrap, food storage containers and disposable tableware. Its core portfolio features well-known brands such as Reynolds Wrap aluminum foil, Hefty storage containers and trash bags, and Fastfold paper plates.

The company operates through a network of manufacturing and distribution facilities across North America, Latin America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region.

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