Rezolve AI Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:RZLV)

Rezolve AI PLC (NASDAQ:RZLV - Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 19,709 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 37% compared to the typical daily volume of 14,414 call options.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Rezolve AI in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $11.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on RZLV

Institutional Trading of Rezolve AI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rezolve AI during the third quarter worth approximately $120,880,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rezolve AI in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,120,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rezolve AI in the fourth quarter worth $4,506,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rezolve AI by 1,100.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235,467 shares of the company's stock worth $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Rezolve AI by 13,595.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,054,552 shares of the company's stock worth $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company's stock.

Rezolve AI Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:RZLV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.30. The company's stock had a trading volume of 9,981,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,904,742. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.71. Rezolve AI has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Rezolve AI Company Profile

Rezolve AI, Inc operates a cloud-based engagement platform that connects physical world touchpoints to digital experiences. Through its proprietary Rezolve platform, the company enables brands and marketers to deploy interactive mobile campaigns triggered by NFC-enabled tags, QR codes, short URLs and other proximity-based technologies. These campaigns facilitate in-the-moment product demonstrations, digital promotions and seamless e-commerce transactions without the need to download a dedicated app.

The company’s platform includes a no-code campaign management portal, real-time analytics dashboard and integration tools for customer relationship management, payment processing and third-party marketing systems.

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