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Rezolve AI Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:RZLV)

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Rezolve AI logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Rezolve AI saw unusually high call-option activity, with investors purchasing 19,709 calls—about 37% above its typical daily volume.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed but generally positive: six analysts rate the stock a Buy, one rates it a Sell, and the consensus is “Moderate Buy” with an $11 average price target. Weiss Ratings separately reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating.
  • Institutional ownership stands at 27.96%, with several funds making sizable purchases or increasing their stakes. Shares rose 2.7% to $2.30 but remain well below the 52-week high of $8.45.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Rezolve AI PLC (NASDAQ:RZLV - Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 19,709 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 37% compared to the typical daily volume of 14,414 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Rezolve AI in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $11.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on RZLV

Institutional Trading of Rezolve AI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rezolve AI during the third quarter worth approximately $120,880,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rezolve AI in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,120,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rezolve AI in the fourth quarter worth $4,506,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rezolve AI by 1,100.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235,467 shares of the company's stock worth $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Rezolve AI by 13,595.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,054,552 shares of the company's stock worth $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company's stock.

Rezolve AI Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:RZLV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.30. The company's stock had a trading volume of 9,981,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,904,742. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.71. Rezolve AI has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Rezolve AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rezolve AI, Inc operates a cloud-based engagement platform that connects physical world touchpoints to digital experiences. Through its proprietary Rezolve platform, the company enables brands and marketers to deploy interactive mobile campaigns triggered by NFC-enabled tags, QR codes, short URLs and other proximity-based technologies. These campaigns facilitate in-the-moment product demonstrations, digital promotions and seamless e-commerce transactions without the need to download a dedicated app.

The company’s platform includes a no-code campaign management portal, real-time analytics dashboard and integration tools for customer relationship management, payment processing and third-party marketing systems.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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