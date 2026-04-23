RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average - Here's Why

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.92 and traded as high as $15.42. RF Industries shares last traded at $15.06, with a volume of 314,589 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded RF Industries from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of RF Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of RF Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley Financial lifted their price target on shares of RF Industries from $10.25 to $11.25 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $11.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RFIL

RF Industries Stock Up 5.7%

The stock has a market capitalization of $162.80 million, a P/E ratio of 376.59 and a beta of 1.02. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.92.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.72 million. RF Industries had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Analysts predict that RF Industries, Ltd. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RF Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 25,227 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of RF Industries during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RF Industries by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 86,696 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 20,020 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in RF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. 23.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Inc NASDAQ: RFIL is a manufacturer and supplier of connectivity products and solutions for the wireless, broadcast, cable television, data networking, defense and aerospace markets. The company specializes in both standard and custom coaxial and fiber-optic cable assemblies, connectors, adapters and test accessories designed to withstand demanding environmental conditions. Through its product portfolio, RF Industries supports applications ranging from RF signal transmission and satellite communications to industrial automation and instrumentation.

The company's offerings include premade and build-to-print coaxial cables and assemblies, field-installable connectors, power distribution components and calibration-grade test equipment.

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