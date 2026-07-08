RH (NYSE:RH) CEO Gary Friedman Sells 69,069 Shares of Stock

RH (NYSE:RH - Get Free Report) CEO Gary Friedman sold 69,069 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total value of $11,705,814.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,282,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at $556,278,780.64. This trade represents a 2.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

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RH Stock Performance

RH traded down $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.64. 1,036,636 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,447. RH has a 1 year low of $106.30 and a 1 year high of $257.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.88. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $144.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.36.

RH (NYSE:RH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.12) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $800.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.55 million. RH had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 423.79%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that RH will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More RH News

Here are the key news stories impacting RH this week:

Positive Sentiment: RH announced a high-profile global design collaboration with Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One , which could help strengthen brand visibility and support the company’s luxury positioning. Article: RH Chairman & CEO Gary Friedman Reports the Sale of a Small Portion of His RH Common Stock Ownership Position

RH announced a high-profile , which could help strengthen brand visibility and support the company’s luxury positioning. Positive Sentiment: A Wall Street analyst reportedly moved away from a bearish stance on RH, adding to the recent upgrade momentum and suggesting some improving sentiment on the stock. Article: This RH Analyst Is No Longer Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Wednesday

A Wall Street analyst reportedly on RH, adding to the recent upgrade momentum and suggesting some improving sentiment on the stock. Neutral Sentiment: RH’s latest reported quarterly revenue was $800.3 million , down 1.7% year over year, which shows the business is still facing some top-line pressure even after a recent earnings beat.

RH’s latest reported quarterly revenue was , down year over year, which shows the business is still facing some top-line pressure even after a recent earnings beat. Neutral Sentiment: Some institutional investors have been buying RH while others have reduced exposure, so hedge-fund positioning is mixed rather than clearly bullish or bearish.

Some institutional investors have been buying RH while others have reduced exposure, so hedge-fund positioning is mixed rather than clearly bullish or bearish. Negative Sentiment: CEO share sales can weigh on investor sentiment, and RH insiders have been net sellers over the past six months, which may reinforce caution around the stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of RH from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of RH in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of RH from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on RH from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered RH from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RH currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $177.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RH

Institutional Trading of RH

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RH. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in RH in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 6.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 38,622 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of RH by 24.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company's stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of RH by 30.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the company's stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of RH by 9.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,049 shares of the company's stock worth $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company's stock.

About RH

RH, formerly Restoration Hardware, is a design-driven luxury retailer specializing in high-end home furnishings, décor, textiles, lighting and outdoor living products. The company offers a curated collection of furniture pieces—including seating, casegoods, beds and dining items—alongside rugs, art and decorative accessories. RH's product lines are organized into distinct collections, each reflecting a cohesive design philosophy and premium craftsmanship aimed at the residential and hospitality markets.

Founded in 1979 in Eureka, California, by Stephen Gordon, Restoration Hardware began as a small warehouse in Northern California.

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