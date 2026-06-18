RH (NYSE:RH) Raised to "Hold" at Zacks Research

RH (NYSE:RH - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on RH from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on RH from $101.00 to $88.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of RH in a research note on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on RH from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on RH from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $172.53.

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RH Stock Performance

NYSE RH opened at $135.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.32. RH has a 1-year low of $106.30 and a 1-year high of $257.00.

RH (NYSE:RH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.12) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $800.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $792.55 million. RH had a return on equity of 423.79% and a net margin of 3.01%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that RH will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 11,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $1,517,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RH

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in RH by 713.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in RH by 87.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 139 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in shares of RH by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 174 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key RH News

Here are the key news stories impacting RH this week:

Neutral Sentiment: RH’s latest coverage highlights that its luxury brand remains intact, but the investment case now depends on whether earnings can stabilize and if management’s longer-term growth plan starts to show up in results. Article Title

RH’s latest coverage highlights that its luxury brand remains intact, but the investment case now depends on whether earnings can stabilize and if management’s longer-term growth plan starts to show up in results. Neutral Sentiment: Another analysis says RH is navigating tariffs, global sourcing changes, experiential retail, European expansion, and digital upgrades, all of which are shaping the company’s growth strategy but also adding uncertainty in the near term. Article Title

Another analysis says RH is navigating tariffs, global sourcing changes, experiential retail, European expansion, and digital upgrades, all of which are shaping the company’s growth strategy but also adding uncertainty in the near term. Negative Sentiment: Options traders have recently shown unusual activity in RH, which can signal expectations for continued price swings and adds to investor caution around the name. Article Title

Options traders have recently shown unusual activity in RH, which can signal expectations for continued price swings and adds to investor caution around the name. Negative Sentiment: Broader market coverage also flags RH among the names “plummeting,” reinforcing concerns that investors are rotating away from the stock amid ongoing questions about demand, tariffs, and the housing backdrop. Article Title

About RH

RH, formerly Restoration Hardware, is a design-driven luxury retailer specializing in high-end home furnishings, décor, textiles, lighting and outdoor living products. The company offers a curated collection of furniture pieces—including seating, casegoods, beds and dining items—alongside rugs, art and decorative accessories. RH's product lines are organized into distinct collections, each reflecting a cohesive design philosophy and premium craftsmanship aimed at the residential and hospitality markets.

Founded in 1979 in Eureka, California, by Stephen Gordon, Restoration Hardware began as a small warehouse in Northern California.

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