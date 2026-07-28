Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) Director Buys $149,125.00 in Stock

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB - Get Free Report) Director Suzanne Loughlin purchased 12,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $149,125.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 46,828 shares in the company, valued at $558,658.04. This represents a 36.41% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

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Rhinebeck Bancorp Price Performance

RBKB traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $12.46. 59,906 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,546. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $6.72 and a one year high of $12.85. The firm has a market cap of $194.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.15.

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.38 million for the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 7.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rhinebeck Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company's stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 68,858 shares of the company's stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,064 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 53,026 shares of the company's stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 34.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,346 shares of the company's stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. 23.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Rhinebeck Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Research Report on Rhinebeck Bancorp

About Rhinebeck Bancorp

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc NASDAQ: RBKB is the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank, a community-focused financial institution headquartered in Rhinebeck, New York. Through its subsidiary, the company offers a full range of banking services including personal checking and savings accounts, business deposit products, residential mortgage lending and consumer loans. Rhinebeck Bancorp leverages its local presence to provide tailored financial solutions and responsive customer service to individuals and small businesses throughout the Hudson Valley region.

The origins of Rhinebeck Bank trace back to the late 19th century, reflecting more than a century of service to Ulster, Dutchess and neighboring counties.

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