Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) Projected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.82) per share and revenue of $67.6580 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $60.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $55.78 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 203.25% and a negative net margin of 93.33%.The company's revenue was up 83.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $106.13 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $99.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.80. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $74.50 and a fifty-two week high of $122.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.91 and a beta of 1.88.

Insider Transactions at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, Director Lynn A. Tetrault sold 37,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $3,711,840.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,240. This trade represents a 84.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 5.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 979 shares of the company's stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on RYTM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 17th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $138.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing targeted therapies for rare genetic diseases of obesity and metabolic dysfunction. The company's research focuses on the melanocortin‐4 receptor (MC4R) pathway, which plays a central role in regulating appetite, energy expenditure and body weight. Using proprietary peptide technology, Rhythm aims to provide precision treatments to patients with specific genetic variants that disrupt normal weight regulation.

The company's lead investigational product, setmelanotide, is a selective MC4R agonist designed to restore signaling in patients with deficiencies in genes such as POMC, LEPR and PCSK1.

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