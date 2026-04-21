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Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Richelieu Hardware logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Quarterly dividend: Richelieu Hardware declared a quarterly dividend of C$0.1566 per share, with an ex-dividend date of April 23 and a record/payable date of May 7, implying an annualized yield of about 1.5%.
  • Financials and valuation: The company reported quarterly EPS of C$0.26 on C$463.6M in revenue, has a market cap of C$2.24B, a P/E of 26.07 and P/E/G of 0.77, with a net margin of 4.35% and ROE of 9.04%.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 23rd, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.1566 per share on Thursday, May 7th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd.

Richelieu Hardware Stock Performance

Shares of RCH stock opened at C$40.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$41.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$40.01. Richelieu Hardware has a one year low of C$31.81 and a one year high of C$45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$463.57 million during the quarter. Richelieu Hardware had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 9.04%.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd is a Canada-based company that imports, manufactures, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products. Headquartered in Montreal, the company operates across Canada and the eastern and midwestern regions of the United States. The majority of the company's sales are derived from its operations in Canada. Richelieu's products include furniture, glass, decorative, window, and door hardware, lighting systems, and kitchen and closet storage. The firm primarily serves home furnishing manufacturers, residential and commercial woodworkers, hardware retailers, and renovation superstores.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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