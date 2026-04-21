Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) Trading Up 1% - Should You Buy?

Shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI - Get Free Report) traded up 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.76 and last traded at $14.69. 65,154 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 183% from the average session volume of 22,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.55.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RMBI. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Richmond Mutual Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Research Report on Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $154.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.82.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 12.73%.The business had revenue of $13.06 million during the quarter.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation's dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 108.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,248 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 30,850.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,333 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,281 shares of the company's stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. 26.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Company Profile

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation is the bank holding company for The Richmond Savings Bank, a mutual savings institution chartered in New Hampshire. Through its subsidiary, the company offers a full range of deposit and loan products to individuals, families and small businesses. Its core services include checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and consumer lending solutions such as residential mortgages, home equity lines of credit and personal installment loans.

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